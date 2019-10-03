LOCAL NEWS: Six Flags Reportedly Looking to Buy Cedar Point’s Owner Cedar Fair

There is potentially a big shakeup going on in the amusement park world, and Sandusky, Ohio could be caught up in the middle of it.

From FOX8.com:

Six Flags is making moves to buy Cedar Fair, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The company, which owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, is considering cash-and-stock offers, according to Reuters.

If it ends up coming to life, this would mark a return to Ohio for Six Flags as they bought Geauga Lake in Aurora, Ohio in 2000, renaming it Six Flags Ohio. In 2001, they also added Sea World, and merged both parks to create Six Flags World of Adventure.

Ironically, it was Cedar Fair to whom Six Flags would sell its Aurora property to in 2004. The amusement park portion would change back to Geauga Lake, while the Sea World portion would turn into a waterpark as Wildwater Kingdom.

Geauga Lake closed in 2007, while Wildwater Kingdom stayed open until 2016.

As for the Cedar Fair-Six Flags talks of ’19, Six Flags declined to comment, while Cedar Point officials declare that the popular amusement park is not going anywhere, as it is still slated to open for the season next year.

