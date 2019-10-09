Fantasia Told Sam Sylk This Will Be Her Last Tour!!?? [VIDEO]

The woman who’s story we have been following since she sang her shoes off on American Idol season 3 in 2004 sat down with Sam Sylk radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK yesterday to tell her real story, and not the story that bloggers like to get headlines, but the real talk.

After Fantasia spilled the tea about this being her last tour and sending her biggest fan, radio jock, Sam Sylk into shock, she also gave him a Reality Hour lesson on men, women and submission, straight from her own mouth without any messy interpretation.

Fantasia broke down how her possible last hurrah, The Sketch Book Tour, will be like no other, as she will be bringing a soulful diversity to the stage like nothing you have seen nor heard before with her stage mates Robin Thicke, Tank and Bonfyre.

Is Fantasia walking away from her singing career? If so, whats next? Did you know that Fantasia had a Holy Ghost preach on submission in her spirit and what did that spirit have to say? The answers to all those questions and more is in the video below.

But most importantly you might want to get your tickets to The Sketch Book Tour coming to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, KeyBank State Theater, November 8th, because that might be the last time you see Fantasia on tour but more importantly you might be witnessing history as it pertains to Fantasia’s future.