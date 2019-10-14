via Wkyc:

Despite gaining an early advantage, the Cleveland Browns suffered a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium

LOCAL NEWS: What A Loss: Browns Lose To Seahawks 32-28 was originally published on praisecleveland.com