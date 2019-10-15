BROWNS: Say Bye-Bye-Bye to Center Austin Corbett

The Cleveland Browns are entering into a bye week, but they are making some drastic moves on the field.

From WKYC.com:

On Tuesday, the team announced that it has traded second-year center Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, Cleveland will receive an undisclosed 2021 draft pick. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the pick the Browns will receive is a fifth-round selection.

Despite joining the Browns during the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected 33rd overall as part of the first pick in the second round, Corbett never made much of an impact with the team, which includes not making the starting lineup for two straight regular seasons.

The Corbett trade could be the first of many as the Browns are off to a rough start in the 2019 NFL season. They are currently 2-4 before taking the week off.

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images