CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Democratic Front-Runners Face Off At Ohio Debate

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Fourth Debate In Ohio

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

via Wkyc:

Elizabeth Warren repeatedly came under attack during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate as rivals accused the Massachusetts senator of ducking questions about the cost of Medicare for All and her signature “wealth tax” plan

Featuring a dozen candidates, the debate sponsored by CNN and The New York Times was the largest in modern history. It was the first time the White House hopefuls gathered in a little more than a month.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Democratic Front-Runners Face Off At Ohio Debate  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The Experience With Marvin Sapp
Commissioned Reunion Tour Coming To A City Near…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Catfished An…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - ABC
Adopted Woman Found Out Tisha Campbell Is Her…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Robi Reed's 14th Sunshine Beyond Summer Celebration - Arrivals
Shots Fired: LisaRaye Say’s Nicole Murphy Might Wanna….!?…
 6 hours ago
10.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close