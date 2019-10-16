BROWNS: Who Would Even Want to Punch Myles Garrett?

A popular Cleveland Browns player has taken to social media to share a disturbing incident that has recently happened to him.
WJW Fox 8 News in Cleveland has more on what happened with Defensive end Myles Garrett:
The Pro Bowler said a fan got out of his car to take a picture, then punched him in the face.
Garrett, who’s 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, was apparently not injured in the incident.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland