BROWNS: Who Would Even Want to Punch Myles Garrett?

A popular Cleveland Browns player has taken to social media to share a disturbing incident that has recently happened to him.

WJW Fox 8 News in Cleveland has more on what happened with Defensive end Myles Garrett:

The Pro Bowler said a fan got out of his car to take a picture, then punched him in the face.

Garrett, who’s 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, was apparently not injured in the incident.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

