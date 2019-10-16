CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

BROWNS: Who Would Even Want to Punch Myles Garrett?

NFL: OCT 07 Browns at 49ers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A popular Cleveland Browns player has taken to social media to share a disturbing incident that has recently happened to him.

WJW Fox 8 News in Cleveland has more on what happened with Defensive end Myles Garrett:

The Pro Bowler said a fan got out of his car to take a picture, then punched him in the face.

Garrett, who’s 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, was apparently not injured in the incident.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
8 photos

Videos
Latest
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Mike Tried to Ask Keke…
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Alleged Freak Bul Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of…
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors…
 4 hours ago
10.16.19
Captain Obvious: Tyler The Creator Criticizes Eminem’s Ear…
 6 hours ago
10.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close