CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE INTRUDER

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Devon Franklin has signed on to do another film project and this time he is teaming up with funny man Cedric the Entertainer. According to The Hollywood Reporter,  Franklin and Cedric will be doing a sequel to the 2004 movie A Johnson Family Vacation. 

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cedric the Entertainer will reprise his role as Nate Johnson as well as produce the film, titled A Johnson Family Celebration.  Franklin will also serve as a producer through his Franklin Entertainment production company.  The sequel’s script will be written by Michael Elliot, who also wrote the script for Just Wright and Like Mike.

SEE ALSO: DeVon Franklin To Produce Kirk Franklin Biopic

Hopefully the sequel can outperform its predecessor, which grossed $31 million in the box office. Franklin recently saw success at the box office when his first film, Breakthrough, grossed $50 million globally.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Think My Man…
 13 mins ago
10.21.19
US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD
Here Comes a ‘Sexy’ Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Costume…
 3 hours ago
10.21.19
Record Store Day 2019 at Rough Trade East, London, UK.
Vinyl Records Making a Huge Comeback, As It’s…
 4 hours ago
10.21.19
Jared Leto Tried To Get Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 7 hours ago
10.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close