Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run

Lori Harvey was allegedly arrested for a hit and run, OK magazine reports.

The 22-year-old daughter of media mogul Steve Harvey was reportedly involved in a car accident when her Mercedes SUV slammed into another vehicle, flipping her car over. She was allegedly texting and driving.

The other driver helped the model out of the wrecked car, and she reportedly tried to leave the scene.

A source close to the Beverly Hills police department said that Harvey was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation.CLICK HERE to read full story

Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

