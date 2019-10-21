viamadamenoire:

Lori Harvey was allegedly arrested for a hit and run, OK magazine reports.

The 22-year-old daughter of media mogul Steve Harvey was reportedly involved in a car accident when her Mercedes SUV slammed into another vehicle, flipping her car over. She was allegedly texting and driving.

The other driver helped the model out of the wrecked car, and she reportedly tried to leave the scene.

Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run was originally published on praisecleveland.com