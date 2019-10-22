LOCAL NEWS: Bubba’s Q Restaurant Shuts Down Its Avon Location

For those who have been enjoying Browns great Al “Bubba” Baker’s restaurant Bubba’s Q for over 13 years…there is now some sad news.

The Avon restaurant has now closed its doors for good.

From Cleveland19.com:

Founded more than a decade ago, the local joint has tempted palates across the region with its ribs and wings, and fortunately, the smoked and fried meats will still be available through delivery and local grocers.

Baker would find national success after appearing on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in 2013.

