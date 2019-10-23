CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Divorce Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Singer

R. Kelly’s former divorce lawyer has added to the jailed singer’s woes by suing him for $12,000.

Kelly is currently facing serious time behind bars on a series of sex abuse allegations, and now he’s also fighting payment claims from Lisa Damico, who represented Kelly when he faced jail time in March for failing to pay child support and education expenses for his daughter.

Damico filed her request with Cook County Judge Lori Rosen earlier this month (Oct19), according to the Chicago Sun-Times, claiming Kelly paid her $12,000 in March after she billed him over $25,000 .

The rest of the money was not forthcoming, she alleges, and now the divorce lawyer wants him to pay up.

A hearing has been set for 4 November, according to Billboard.

