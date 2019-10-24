CLOSE
Cash Back Day is Coming!

If you like to shop, then your special holiday is coming up and it’s called, ‘Cash Back Day.’ RetailMeNot will be having a “Cash Back Day” on November 7th and will be offering deals from hundreds of your favorite retailers for up to 20 percent cash back.

According to Yahoo.com, in order to participate in ‘Cash Back Day,’ you will need to have an account set up with RetailMeNot.com and you will receive your cashback via Venmo, PayPal, or a gift card. Tons of retailers are participating like Amazon, Macy’s, Adidas, Home Depot, Lands’ End, Tarte, Overstock, and more.

Will you participate in ‘Cash Back Day?’

 

 

