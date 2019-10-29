Kanye West Say’s GOD Is Using Him: Airpool Karaoke [VIDEO]

James Corden flipped the script the other day and instead of offering a celebrity a ride in his Carpool Karaoke, James Corden was in need of a ride, so he dialed up Kanye West who came to his rescue with a Airpool Karaoke.

This was not your typical James Corden King of Carpool Karaoke venture. James Corden boarded a plane with Kanye West and loaded to capacity with his Sunday Service choir and they literally touched the sky, to give James Corden a lyrical sermon out of this world.

Kanye West shared with James Corden that while he was hospitalized that God placed it on his heart to use him. According to Kanye West through the prayers of others, God came to him and asked was he ready to be in service to him. Kanye also said that he was somewhat of a perfectionist whoever he found that being a perfectionist is a blasphemous statement and that only God has a perfect plan. Kanye had a lot of interesting things to say about his path in spirituality before the plane erupted in ‘Jesus Walks’.

Kanye West also say’s that God is using him through his struggles, pains and success to show off.

This is the first interview that Kanye West has done in a long time that actually…made sense.

Check out James Corden and Kanye West soulfully spiritual Airpool Karaoke below