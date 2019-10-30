It’s a busy time for folks down in Houston! Their baseball team is in the world series and it’s time to vote for mayor. Roland Martin talks to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who is running for reelection.

Turner believes the Astros will win, “we will shut it down tonight,” he confidently says. “We can’t just win all 3 games in DC and come back and lose every game in Houston, TX” he continued.

If the Astros win this will be the second World Series they’ve won in three years. The teams success is about more than sports Turner says, “for Houston is represents being strong and resilient. We’ve faced some natural disasters but we’re still resilient” and on top of that “we’re still winning.”

“A happy city makes happy voters,” he says. If you’re in Houston remember to vote! Polls close on Tuesday.

Roland Martin: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Needs Your Vote was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

