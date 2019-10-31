CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The Freak He Wants Me To Be

sam sylk web features

Source: sam sylk web features / CS

Adina Howard laid it on the line, she had a little freakiness inside and her man had to deal with it, but what happens when your married and that little freakiness sounds a lil nasty to you and you don’t want to do it?

A lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box. to request their is a meating in her bedroom and her name isn’t Ms. Jackson!

Take a listen to Sam Sylk give a mixoligist lesson on how to keep a clean, wholesome and freaky household below.

Dear Sam,

My husband all the sudden has wanted to get a little freakier than the norm. But the other night he asked me to do something I was totally uncomfortable with and I didn’t enjoy doing it. So when he wanted to do it again, I said no. Now he is sleeping on the spare bed room telling me that I should never refuse my husband. I do understand the refusing sex and we are married however shouldn’t I be able to draw a line? Am I making too much of this?

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90’s KickBack Concert
Sam Sylk and Ginuwine
8 photos
- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show

Videos
Latest
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 2 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close