Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The Freak He Wants Me To Be

Adina Howard laid it on the line, she had a little freakiness inside and her man had to deal with it, but what happens when your married and that little freakiness sounds a lil nasty to you and you don’t want to do it?

A lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box. to request their is a meating in her bedroom and her name isn’t Ms. Jackson!

Take a listen to Sam Sylk give a mixoligist lesson on how to keep a clean, wholesome and freaky household below.

Dear Sam,

My husband all the sudden has wanted to get a little freakier than the norm. But the other night he asked me to do something I was totally uncomfortable with and I didn’t enjoy doing it. So when he wanted to do it again, I said no. Now he is sleeping on the spare bed room telling me that I should never refuse my husband. I do understand the refusing sex and we are married however shouldn’t I be able to draw a line? Am I making too much of this?