CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio Residents Without Power on Halloween

Photo illustration of ethernet cable and AC wall outlet to symbolize Internet service over power lines to home and office. (The Denver Post / Jerry Cleveland)

Source: Jerry Cleveland / Getty

It may be Halloween, and the bad weather in the Cleveland and Akron is not helping, but things are about get even more frightening.

Many are now without power, and it could last throughout the afternoon.

From WJW Fox 8 News:

Over 4,000 Northeast Ohio residents are without power Thursday night.

According to FirstEnergy Corp., the majority of outages are in Cuyahoga, Lake and Summit counties.

FirstEnergy says that power should come back no later than 7:30 p.m.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jerry Cleveland and Getty Images

Spooky Season: See All The Celebs That Dressed Up Early For Halloween 2019
12 photos

Videos
Latest
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 2 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close