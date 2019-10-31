LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio Residents Without Power on Halloween

It may be Halloween, and the bad weather in the Cleveland and Akron is not helping, but things are about get even more frightening.

Many are now without power, and it could last throughout the afternoon.

From WJW Fox 8 News:

Over 4,000 Northeast Ohio residents are without power Thursday night. According to FirstEnergy Corp., the majority of outages are in Cuyahoga, Lake and Summit counties.

FirstEnergy says that power should come back no later than 7:30 p.m.

