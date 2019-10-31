CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

D.L.’s GED Section: Kanye Wants To Be President

Kanye West has said that one day he will be the President. And based on who’s sitting at the White House now, DL doesn’t think he’s too far off. Trump and Ye have a lot in common if you think about it. They’re both self proclaimed geniuses, they both make white supremacists feel good, and they both have wives that we’ve seen naked. Has anyone else noticed that every time Kanye speaks about Black people he uses the word slave or slavery? The man is crazy, and believes he can be elected President. But, Donald Trump did it so…it’s possible.

D.L.’s GED Section: Kanye Wants To Be President  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close