CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb

Young hipster couple in love relaxing and embracing at beach

Source: wundervisuals / Getty

If your starting to plan your next vacation well you need to take a look at Airbnb’s Top 20 places to travel too.

Here’s a look at the Top trending places on Airbnb:

  1. Milwaukee, WI, US
  2. Bilbao, Spain
  3. Buriram, Thailand
  4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australia
  5. Romania
  6. Xi’an, China
  7. Eugene, OR, US
  8. Luxembourg
  9. Guadalajara, Mexico
  10. Vanuatu
  11. Cali, Colombia
  12. Cape Canaveral, FL, US
  13. Aberdeen, Scotland
  14. Courtenay, BC, Canada
  15. Ubatuba, Brazil
  16. Les Contamines-Montjoie, France
  17. Tokyo, Japan
  18. Kerala, India
  19. Malindi, Kenya
  20. Maastricht, Netherlands

Here’s A Look Inside The $30 Million Airbnb KimYe Is Staying In For Free

Source: news.airbnb.com

Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 2 hours ago
11.04.19
Certified Fresh: Rapper DDG Set To Top Rap…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 hours ago
11.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close