DJ HAZMATT: Here’s a Belated Halloween Recap From The Browns-Patriots Game

We are still fresh from the Cleveland Browns-Denver Broncos game that did not end well for the Brownies (they lost 19-24 to the Broncos).

So what better way to get over that, then to watch WZAK’s DJ HazMatt recap the Browns losing to the New England Patriots the week before, 13-27!

It has a Halloween feel to it, so if you are not in the Christmas spirit yet, time to once again break out the candy, costumes, and pumpkins.

It’s Haz with a ghoulish Browns Week 8 recap!

Now we have to see what Haz will cook up for the Browns-Broncos recap.

Speaking of, you can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekend on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland and Urban One, Inc.

First Picture Courtesy of Creative Services

Second Picture Courtesy of Radio One Digital

Video Courtesy of YouTube