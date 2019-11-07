T.I. Going To GYN With His Daughter Going Too Far or Nah!?

Rapper T.I sat down for an interview on a podcast the other day that has social media in a uproar and divided.

According to the father, Clifford Harris (AKA T.I.), he goes with his eldest daughter to her gynecologist visits for support and to make sure her hymen is still intact. When the doctor explains privacy and so forth T.I. then asks his daughter does she have anything to hide she says no and the examination is on and poppin. But some say that he is going to far especially since his 18 years old and in college. Some argue that this act makes him an awesome father for wanting to know whats going on with his children in ALL aspects of their life.

Do you think Tip is going to far in his expeditiously parenting or nah? Let us know your thoughts after you check out the video below.