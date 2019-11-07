Robyn Crawford Talks Her Deep, Physical Relationship With Whitney Houston [VIDEO]

We have heard Bobby Browns, HBO’s, Showtime and both sides of Whitney Houston’s family side of the story, all have a different point of view/story however the one common denominator that comes up in all of their stories is the friendship Whitney Houston had with Robyn Crawford. So now after over 7 years since one of the greatest singers to grace this earth, Whitney Elizabeth Houston, passing her BFF Robyn Crawford is finally speaking her truth of the REAL nature of she and Whitney Houston’s relationship in her new book that is dropping on November 12th A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Crawford, recounts her and Houston’s first kiss after meeting each, recalling that it felt wonderful. Robyn Crawford said that her and Whitney’s friendship was a deep friendship that was physical but because of it being the 80’s, not wanting any friction from the industry or her family Whitney decided to put the brakes on their relationship.

The only question now I guess is: Why now? #IJS

Take a listen to Robyn Crawford recount her romantic relationship with Whitney Houston with NBC below.