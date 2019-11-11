LOCAL NEWS: ODOT Wants Drivers to Be Careful During Bad Weather

With much of the Greater Cleveland area set receive lots of snow this week, the Ohio Department of Transportation is giving drivers its annual reminder of what to look out for when traveling.

Basically, you have to plan ahead, be prepared, be careful, and give yourself more time when operating a vehicle.

ODOT wants to remind all of us to slow down and give yourself space between you and other cars. Also, a reminder not to crowd the plow! More than 50 ODOT trucks were hit by drivers last winter season.

So give these ODOT trucks room to plow and salt the streets and highways.

