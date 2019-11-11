CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: ODOT Wants Drivers to Be Careful During Bad Weather

Chris Mewes a snowplow driver for the MnDot passed a spinout in the northbound traffic while plowing a stretch I-35 W near county road 19 Wednesday January 25, 2017 in Lakeville, MN.] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

With much of the Greater Cleveland area set receive lots of snow this week, the Ohio Department of Transportation is giving drivers its annual reminder of what to look out for when traveling.

Basically, you have to plan ahead, be prepared, be careful, and give yourself more time when operating a vehicle.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

ODOT wants to remind all of us to slow down and give yourself space between you and other cars.

Also, a reminder not to crowd the plow! More than 50 ODOT trucks were hit by drivers last winter season.

So give these ODOT trucks room to plow and salt the streets and highways.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Star Tribune and Getty Images

