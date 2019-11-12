Studies Show Americans Hide Candy Around Their Homes

I know we all just want to enjoy certain things to our self and with having a spouse or kids you just can’t seem to do that without people having their hand out.

Well a study by OnePoll found that 59 percent of Americans have private candy stashes.

And the reason why they hide it is because they are afraid that somebody will eat their treat.

The top hiding places for 52 percent of Americans are cabinets or in their dressers.

With 10 percent hiding their candy in places like their beds, bookshelf or in a box of noodles.

Source: usmorning.net

