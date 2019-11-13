LOCAL NEWS: Local Shelters Are Ready For The Homeless

via Wkyc:

The weather is getting much colder and area shelters and getting ready to help out the homeless in Northeast Ohio.

“Even though it hit us really quickly we’re constantly watching the news and this is part of what we do, so we’re always prepared,” says Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Men’s Shelter Director of Operations, David Blunt.

It’s a 24-hour facility located at 2100 Lakeside Avenue in Downtown Cleveland –the largest in Ohio– serving upwards of four hundred men per night.

