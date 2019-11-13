The White House Reportedly Wants To Livestream Border Wall Contstruction

The Washington Post reports that The White House wants to do a live feed of the border wall construction.

The goal is to rally public support for up to 500 miles of new wall that President Donald Trump wants built before the 2020 election and to provide proof that construction is happening.

However, the idea is already facing criticism from officials.

The proposal is reportedly facing pushback by the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection because contractors don’t want their proprietary techniques out there for the world — and their competitors — to see.

Cameras would also show U.S. property such as vehicles entering into Mexico. They would need to remain connected and manned at all times.

So who is taking leadership in the project? President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

