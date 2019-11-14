Substitute Teacher Fired and Arrested For Stomping Out A Student!?

When we were all children it was almost a ritual that when the real teacher was away we used the substitute teacher to play. But playing with this particular substitute teacher in Texas led to an assault on a student.

32 Year old substitute teacher Tiffani Shadell Lankford at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, was captured by other students on their cell phone videos repeatedly punching a sophomore girl in the face before throwing her to the ground and stomping on her head.

The school district has fired Tiffani Lankford and police have arrested her for her actions.

see video below