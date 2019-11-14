CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Substitute Teacher Fired and Arrested For Stomping Out A Student!?

BRUCE BISPING ‚Ä¢ bbisping@startribune.com St. Anthony Village, MN., Tuesday, 12/15/2009] (center) Towering over most students at 6 foot, 7 inches, St. Anthony Village Substitute Teacher Neil Brackett walked between the desks talking to students duri

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

When we were all children it was almost a ritual that when the real teacher was away we used the substitute teacher to play. But playing with this particular substitute teacher in Texas led to an assault on a student.

32 Year old substitute teacher Tiffani Shadell Lankford at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, was captured by other students on their cell phone videos repeatedly punching a sophomore girl in the face before throwing her to the ground and stomping on her head.

The school district has fired Tiffani Lankford and police have arrested her for her actions.

see video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Assault On A Student , fired , Substitute Teacher , texas

Videos
Latest
Sir, Grow Up! 50 Cent Is Still Trolling…
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
 15 hours ago
11.13.19
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
DISCUSSION: Should the #Browns Sign Colin Kaepernick?
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close