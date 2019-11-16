Five Above? Some of Your Favorite Items Are Going to Be Sold For More Than $5 at Five Below

Despite the news, the store will remain as ‘Five Below,’ with most of the merchandise continuing to sell under five dollars.

After 17 years of success as a discount chain offering items where customers can purchase anything that no more than five dollars, one major change is being made.

Five Below is changing the prices for toys, games, and electronics among other products to anywhere up to ten dollars.

For the toys and games priced up to $10, the company will keep them in a separate area of the store, called “Ten Below Gift Shop.” For electronics, Five Below is adding a section called “Ten Below Tech.”

The change is being made so that the store can continue to its success with customers.

So is the store changing its name? Nope.

It will still be known as Five Below.

