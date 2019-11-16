CLOSE
Niecy Nash Wants to Do WHAT With Her Ex-Husband’s Girlfriends?

It has only been just recently that actress Niecy Nash announced that she and husband Jay Tucker have called off their marriage after eight years.

Now, she has dropped a bombshell.

She wants to meet up with whoever her ex is going to end up with.

No joke!

From EURweb:

“I would love to interview any girl who’s gonna be on his block,” said the “Claws” actress. “I gotta make sure he’s taken care of.”

One user on Twitter gave this advise as MadameNoire puts it:

One Twitter user wrote, “lmao …let go chile…let go”

Others on social media agreed.

Do you think Niecy should screen and talk with any woman that Jay would want to end up with?  Or should she just butt out?

 

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire and EURweb

