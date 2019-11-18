BROWNS: Petition Made for Myles Garrett to Be Reinstated

Fans everywhere felt that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got the short end of the stick when he was suspended indefinitely for his role in the Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers brawl during the end of the Nov. 14 match-up.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland sums it up best:

Garrett got into a heated fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

It involved Garrett, Rudolph, and Rudolph’s helmet.

Now, Cleveland is coming to Garrett’s defense and support after a petition was created to try and get him reinstated, according to News 5:

Thousands of people have signed a petition to reinstate Myles Garrett following the league’s decision on Friday to indefinitely suspend him.

The goal is to reach 100,000 signatures. So far, more 62,000 have signed.

