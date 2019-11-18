CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

BROWNS: Petition Made for Myles Garrett to Be Reinstated

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

Fans everywhere felt that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got the short end of the stick when he was suspended indefinitely for his role in the Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers brawl during the end of the Nov. 14 match-up.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland sums it up best:

Garrett got into a heated fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

It involved Garrett, Rudolph, and Rudolph’s helmet.

Now, Cleveland is coming to Garrett’s defense and support after a petition was created to try and get him reinstated, according to News 5:

Thousands of people have signed a petition to reinstate Myles Garrett following the league’s decision on Friday to indefinitely suspend him.

The goal is to reach 100,000 signatures.  So far, more 62,000 have signed.

If you want to sign the petition, click here.

If you want to read more of this story, click here.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Kirk Irwin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jamie Sabau and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of the NFL, NFL Network, Fox, and YouTube

Michael Jackson: Rare Looks Into His Mirror
Madame Tussauds DC Celebrates Michael Jackson's Birthday With Three Figures of the Music Icon at the Mansion on O Street
20 photos

Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Beat The Steelers and That…
 42 mins ago
11.18.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
BROWNS: ‘SNL’ and Kenan Thompson Makes Fun of…
 2 hours ago
11.18.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
BROWNS: ‘NFL on FOX’ Sounds Off on Myles…
 2 hours ago
11.18.19
She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee…
 5 hours ago
11.18.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close