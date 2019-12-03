CLOSE
Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming to Streaming Platforms in 2020

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

It’s been 18 years since Aaliyah‘s untimely death and fans have been waiting to hear her music on streaming platforms.

The singer’s debut album is the only one available on streaming platforms because it wasn’t released under her deal with her uncle, Barry Hankerson.

The Pop Hub reported that Hankerson teased that he’s finally releasing Aaliyah’s music to all streaming platforms in 2020.

“We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” Hankerson tweeted, tagging major streaming brands such as Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and Amazon Prime.”

Hankerson announced that the music will be available on the late singer’s 41st birthday, January 16th, 2020.

 

