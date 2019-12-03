CLOSE
Tom’s Surprise Guest: Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

Every day for 25 years Tom played songs that the Black community loves and at least a few of them every day were sang or written by Babyface. Like many of the fans of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Babyface isn’t ready for Tom to retire. He believes that Tom can do “at least 10 more” years on air.

Back in the day Tom was “one of those guys that you were scarred to meet,” Babyface says. Because, he was such a “powerful” and well respected man. But once they met, he watched how hard Tom worked and adapted the same practices in his own life.

Tom sings his praises and say the two of them have “worked together 50-100 times and I’ve never seen the same show twice.”

 

