SPORTS: Indians Star Player Francisco Lindor Could Be Traded

There is a strong possibility that Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor could be leaving the team he has called home since 2015.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the two-time Gold Glove award recipient might end up getting traded, according to several executives, though there is no timeline currently attached as to when Lindor might head to another team.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Passan listed Lindor among other names to be involved in trade talks at the 2019 winter meetings which begin Monday in San Diego. Passan wrote, “considering how disciplined the Indians are, they want to maximize Lindor’s value, and doing so means trading him before the July 31 deadline.”

Mookie. Lindor. Nolan. Hader. Cain. Story. KB. Whit. Kluber. Duffy. Ray. Joc. With the tender deadline past and free agency starting to move, the so-far stagnant trade market is still percolating. Here are the names being bandied and what you need to know: https://t.co/T7hiKHPznc — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2019

