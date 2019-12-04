CLOSE
Willie Nelson Quits Smoking Pot!

Willie Nelson performs at Ray Benson's Birthday Bash

Source: Arnold Wells / WENN

Well, guess who has finally given up the greenery! The ‘Smoke God’ Himself, Willie Nelson, no longer smokes the sticky icky. Of course, this isn’t a choice he wanted to make, but he had to make it.

According to NBC4i.com, the country music legend had to let go of his habit because he is having health issues. The 86-year-old is having issues with his lungs and had to postpone part of his August concert due to breathing problems.  He did resume the tour in September.

We wish the ultimate marijuana advocate the absolute best.

Willie Nelson Quits Smoking Pot!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

