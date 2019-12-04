CLOSE
HOV Turned 50 And Is Passing Us Out His Gift On Spotify

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Celebratory congratulations are going out to Shawn Corey Carter better known as Jay-Z as he turns 50 years old today.  I know, right, can you believe it?

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

So what does a true billionaire, God Father of Hip Hop, royalty in the music industry, do for his birthday?  He gives appreciation back to his fans.  Jay-Z and Spotify dropped the exciting news to Spotify users today on HOV’s birthday that after a 2 year hiatus, Jay-Z music will be returning to Spotify’s streaming platform.  Jay-Z is the owner of ‘TIDAL’ the competitor to Spotify.

So what does all of that mean, Jay-Z allowing his competitor to stream his music?

If you use Spotify who cares your just happy you can listen, and for TIDAL users you bounce will continue as usual.  A win-win for all.

Thank you Jay-Z and Happy birthday.

birthday , Jay-Z , Spotify

