Ray J Carried A Message To Wendy Williams From Suge Knight!? [VIDEO]

Suge Knight put Love and Hip Hop reality star Ray J in charge of all business dealings regarding Death Row. So when Ray J told Suge he was going on The Wendy Williams show, Suge gave Ray J a message to carry to Wendy Williams.

According to Ray J: “He said that he found out I’m going on Wendy and he said tell Wendy don’t ask no questions about me or Death Row because she never treated me right or said anything nice about me.”

Wendy Williams response to the message was Suge can get gone with all of that, it isn’t her fault that what she has reported is what he has done.

Suge Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for running over and killing a Compton businessman nearly four years ago and agreed to serve nearly 30 years in prison. Knight was charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run after fleeing the scene after running over businessman Terry Carter, who died from his injuries.

