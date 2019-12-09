CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus With Lines Of Cocaine

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines of cocaine in front of him.

The sweater says “Let It Snow” and includes three white lines on a table in front of a Santa who is also holding a straw in his hand.

The description of the sweater read: “The best snow comes straight from South America” plus “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

A third-party vendor uploaded the item and Walmart sold it in Canada. It has since been removed.

RELATED: This 6-Year-Old Dragged Santa Clause’s Entire Life In A Letter

RELATED: Let Santa Show You How To Slay This Christmas Day

Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus With Lines Of Cocaine  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
SPORTS: Odell Beckham, Jr. Reportedly Wants Out of…
 31 mins ago
12.09.19
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Says Goodbye to Trump Tower
 43 mins ago
12.09.19
Yacht Life! Serena William’s Butt-Length Ombre Ponytail Is…
 4 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyonce Talk Life, Life, And Motherhood
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close