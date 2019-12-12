CLOSE
Tom’s Surprise: George Wallace

George Wallace was such a huge part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and a good friend to the entire crew! Wallace said he was “so happy” to hear J’s voice and the Yo Mama jokes started almost immediately. If they didn’t start talking about each others mamas then they wouldn’t be George and J.

Wallace called in from Hawaii to do his very first show and today he’s calling from Hawaii to do his very last show, it all came full circle.

He thanks Tom for so many memories and laughs over the years. They experienced so much together, like traveling to South Africa. And while in South Africa, Wallace ended up dropping his pants! (it’s a long story!)

He “can’t even express the love” that they have for each other and the fun that they had over the years.

Tom’s Surprise: George Wallace  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

