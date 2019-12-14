Bath and Body Works Holding Big Holiday Sale on December 14th!

Bath and Body Works appears to be outdoing themselves this Holiday season.

Last week, they had “Candle Day,” where each three-wick candle was only at $9 not only online, but also inside their stores.

Now, on Dec. 14th, they are having a sale that is even bigger than you would expect.

This weekend, on Saturday, December 14, Bath and Body Works is holding a sale on all body care products. According to Refinery 29, all body-care products including shower gels, body cleansers, body creams, lotions, aromatherapy lines, and fine fragrances are selling for $4.95 each.

Over 600 products will be affected by the sale.

This particular day, to be known as Body Care Day, and Candle Day, are slated to become annual events for the popular retailer.

Like with those candles, today’s sale is for both online and in-store.

To find a Bath and Body Works location close to you, and to see the hours, click here.

