Russell Simmons Not Happy About Oprah’s New Documentary About Him

Russell Simmons is amongst many in the industry that has been called to the carpet by the #MeToo movement. However Uncle Russ admits that yes he was a ‘Playboy’ but never an abuser, and to prove his innocents he has taken lie detector test not for the court of public opinion but for his own daughters, that is public knowledge. So Russell Simmons is finding it troubling that Oprah Winfrey is coming for him in a new documentary that she has put together for Apple TV.
In an extensive Instagram post Russell Simmons wants to know why him? According to Russell Simmons says that Oprah has been a shinning light to his family, so he does not understand why Oprah hasn’t made others a target, what he does understand is that hurt people, hurt people.
Several other celebrities, such as 50 Cent, The Game and others, have taken Russell Simmons side by questioning Oprah’s choice of making Simmons the muse of her documentary.
Take a look at Russell Simmons post below then give us your thoughts
Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences. Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that “hurt people hurt people”. Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT/ (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn’t happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers,their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary “FLAVOR OF LOVE”!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us
🤦♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife