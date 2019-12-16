Russell Simmons Not Happy About Oprah’s New Documentary About Him

Russell Simmons is amongst many in the industry that has been called to the carpet by the #MeToo movement. However Uncle Russ admits that yes he was a ‘Playboy’ but never an abuser, and to prove his innocents he has taken lie detector test not for the court of public opinion but for his own daughters, that is public knowledge. So Russell Simmons is finding it troubling that Oprah Winfrey is coming for him in a new documentary that she has put together for Apple TV.

In an extensive Instagram post Russell Simmons wants to know why him? According to Russell Simmons says that Oprah has been a shinning light to his family, so he does not understand why Oprah hasn’t made others a target, what he does understand is that hurt people, hurt people.

Several other celebrities, such as 50 Cent, The Game and others, have taken Russell Simmons side by questioning Oprah’s choice of making Simmons the muse of her documentary.

Take a look at Russell Simmons post below then give us your thoughts