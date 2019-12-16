King James Shares Pride of Prince James at Ohio Basketball Reunion

King James beamed with pride this past weekend as he had a flash back watching Prince James earning VIP in a game against his Alma mater in the state where it all started O H I O.

LeBron James Sr. this past weekend in Columbus, Ohio wasn’t the center of attraction for a change, as a matter of fact Saturday, LeBron was just plain old dad, as fans, friends and family made the trip to watch 6′ 2″, 15 year old LeBron James Jr. AKA Bronny, (who plays for Sierra Canyon), lace up to play against his fathers Alma mater, St. Vincent St. Mary of Akron, Ohio and childhood coach Dru Joyce. The King was nervous when he walked in the arena however The Prince proved way he is so worthy of one day taking over the throne by finishing with 15 points and hit the game-winning layup beating St. Vincent St. Mary 59 to 56.

LeBron James took to his social media to express his love and happiness for his son, being able to reunite with the guys that are still his best friends to this day, the FAB 5, and more importantly family. A weekend that truly meant everything as a father and family man.

Take a look as LeBron James shares his family proud moments below