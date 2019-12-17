John Gray Defends Character, Announces New Relentless Church Campuses For Greenville And Atlanta

via TheChristianPost/Leonardo Blair, Christian Post Reporter:

Wow! The Pastor of Relentless Church John Gray said this past Sunday that he is moving the church to a different location in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2020 and establish a new one in Atlanta

This information comes as Pastor Gray is dealing with Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter, who alleged he was “shady” and “dishonest.”

via a 30-day notice of termination for the church building he was leasing.

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 19 hours ago

