CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Gray Defends Character, Announces New Relentless Church Campuses For Greenville And Atlanta

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

via TheChristianPost/Leonardo Blair, Christian Post Reporter:

Wow! The Pastor of Relentless Church John Gray said this past Sunday that he is moving the church to a different location in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2020 and establish a new one in Atlanta

This information comes as Pastor Gray is dealing with  Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter, who alleged he was “shady” and “dishonest.”

via a 30-day notice of termination for the church building he was leasing.

 CLICK HERE to read the full story

 

 

John Gray Defends Character, Announces New Relentless Church Campuses For Greenville And Atlanta  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
"Queen & Slim" Screening & Conversation
LOCAL NEWS: Ms. Lauryn Hill To Perform at…
 6 hours ago
12.17.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 9 hours ago
12.17.19
Dave Chappelle's Block Party
Teyana Taylor’s Baby Junie Turns 4th & Singer…
 11 hours ago
12.17.19
Pusha T Teams Up With D.C. Nightlife Legends…
 11 hours ago
12.17.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close