D.L. Hughley Show
D.L.’s GED Section: Black Women Were Always The Standard Of Beauty

Miss World, Miss Teen World, Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Universe are all Black women. And while D.L. is happy about this, a comment that he saw on his Facebook page made him “so sad.” He says he saw a comment that said, “finally Black women are the standard of beauty.” But, he says that isn’t true, Black women “already were the standard of beauty.” Our story doesn’t start in the middle he says, go back to the beginning. The garden of Eden was in Africa and Africa is the motherland of all of civilization. Therefore Black women have always and will always be the standard, no matter what “Glamour” “Elle” and “USA Today” magazines have to say. Black women “were beautiful in the bible, the first book,” he says. Don’t seek affirmation anywhere else.

