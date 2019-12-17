CLOSE
Reality Beef: Watch Kenya Moore & Quad Webb Throw Major Shade

There was some real live reality beef going down on Bravo Sunday night. Real Housewives of Atl’s, Kenya Moore and Married to Medicine’s, Quad Webb threw some nice/nasty shade at each other leaving people to wonder if there is any underlying  issue between the two. The pair appeared on Watch What Happens Live and had a few intense exchanges.

According to PulseofRadio, Kenya revealed that Quad has a little bit of shady history towards her because of something Quad said on an episode of WWHL alongside Sheree Whitfield. She wouldn’t quite reveal what Quad said.  Quad revealed that the reason she wasn’t feeling Kenya was because Kenya had said “something in favor” of her ex husband Gregory Lunceford. Kenya replied, “Oh, I love him. Is that a bad thing?”

Andy’s production team ran back the tape to discover what Quad said to make Kenya upset and Quad ended up apologizing to Kenya. Watch the video below:

It looks like the ladies may have squashed their beef, for now.

Reality Beef: Watch Kenya Moore & Quad Webb Throw Major Shade  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

