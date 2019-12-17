Pusha T Teams Up With D.C. Nightlife Legends & NBA Stars To Bring You Kitsuen Ramen & Cocktail Bar

Pusha T along with some D.C. nightlife heavy hitters are bringing a new spot to the District. Pusha is teaming up with Wayne Johnson, Tony Perry, Maryland natives, and NBA stars Jerian and Jerami Grant, business partner Terrion Jones and Las Vegas entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks to bring us the cocktail bar and Ramen restaurant “Kitsuen” on H Street NE. “Kitsuen” in Japanese means Smoke.

Munehiro Mori will be the head chef at this new spot. Mori brings 25 years of cheffing up Ramen to this new restaurant.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Pusha T and his business partner Terrion Jones team with Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry to open a small but premium bar in DC’s booming H Street corridor this month. Despite delays and obstacles, the aptly named “Kitsuen”, meaning “smoke” in Japanese, is set to open this New Year’s Eve. In addition to the trio, local NBA ballers Jerian and Jerami Grant and entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks of Las Vegas make up the team behind Kitsuen.

Venturing out of dance clubs, Kitsuen represents a step into food & beverage. It has been a passion project of the duo and with its anticipated opening this New Years Eve it’s almost here. Images can be found here.

The kitchen will be led by chef Munehiro Mori of Tokyo, Japan who’s coming in with over 25 years of experience in traditional ramen.

Although winter is here, Kitsuen’s beautiful outdoor heated patio promises to be the new outdoor space to visit in DC.

Kitsuen is Pusha T’s latest entrepreneurial venture. In addition to stepping into the restaurant business, Pusha T has been delivering sought-after collaborations with adidas. As president of the G.O.O.D. Music label, Pusha T released the critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated album, DAYTONA, last year. In 2019, he followed up with the hard-hitting track, “Sociopath” feat. Kash Doll and the inspirational single, “Coming Home” feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Be looking out for this new spot around New Years’. Congrats everyone.

Learn more at Kitsuenbar.com

