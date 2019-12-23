CLOSE
J-Hud Gives & Earns ‘RESPECT’ Playing Aretha Franklin [TRAILER]

The biggest word that has lost translation and meaning in the new millennium amongst millennials is the word RESPECT.  Not only do they not know that in order to receive respect you must give respect and that greatness will never be truly obtained until you recognize and respect those whom came before that earned the crown through blood, sweat and tears that a millennial couldn’t dream of having to go through.  Millennials have traded respect for entitled and that is why they will never hold a historic title nor the respect that may come from it.

However just by looking at the trailer for the new Aretha Franklin biopic ‘RESPECT’ Ms. Jennifer Hudson not only has showed the respect to study it, but because of her respect of the late great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, J Hud maybe having another award winning role on her hand.  Yes Jennifer Hudson is back in Effie from ‘Dream Girls’ mode.

Check out the official trailer for ‘RESPECT’ below

