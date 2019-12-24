Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I’m Married But My Wife Isn’t My Soulmate!?

You have been happily married to who you thought was your soulmate everything has been perfect then one day you are out and about minding your own business and you discover that someone else might be your soulmate. What do you do?

A happily married man, so he thought, reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, on 93.1 WZAK during his 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages to get some help on identifying who is actually his soulmate, his wife or a new woman in his life.

Check out how Sam Sylk helps this young brotha identify the two below.