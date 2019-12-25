CLOSE
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Give North Michael Jackson’s Jacket For Christmas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go all out for their kids on Christmas. The couple gifted their six-year-old daughter, North, the velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore in 1997 to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday celebration and also at the 50th Cannes Film Festival. Kim posted a video on her Instagram Story of the present on Christmas Eve, saying North is a huge fan of the King of Pop. The jacket had sold for a winning bid of over 65-thousand at Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in New York in October. Kim had the jacket temporarily altered to fit North, with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she grows.

(Source-Yahoo Lifestyle)

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Give North Michael Jackson’s Jacket For Christmas  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

