LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman Ended Up Making Up Story of Child Being Kidnapped

A Cleveland mother initially claimed her son was inside her vehicle when it was stolen by two suspects in the West 46th St. and Clark Ave. area on Dec. 27.

Police officers were able to recover the vehicle on the other side town – East 133rd St. – and arrested the two men.

However, they were not able to find the child.

Now there appears to be a twist.



It’s since been learned that he was never missing to begin with. He was at home with his father the entire time safe and sound, according to police.

The mother just wanted her vehicle to be located, and went through extremes to do so.

