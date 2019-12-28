CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman Ended Up Making Up Story of Child Being Kidnapped

Close-up of a Cleveland police vehicle with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A Cleveland mother initially claimed her son was inside her vehicle when it was stolen by two suspects in the West 46th St. and Clark Ave. area on Dec. 27.

Police officers were able to recover the vehicle on the other side town – East 133rd St. – and arrested the two men.

However, they were not able to find the child.

Now there appears to be a twist.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It’s since been learned that he was never missing to begin with. He was at home with his father the entire time safe and sound, according to police.

The mother just wanted her vehicle to be located, and went through extremes to do so.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
We See You Sis! Angelica Ross’ Purple Cornrows…
 14 hours ago
12.27.19
Controversial Radio Host Don Imus Dead At 79
 15 hours ago
12.28.19
20 items
Radio Host That Called Rutgers Women’s Basketball Team…
 15 hours ago
12.27.19
George Michael
George Michael’s Sister Dies 3 Years After On…
 22 hours ago
12.27.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close