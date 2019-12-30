Prayers: Detroit Lion Marvin Jones Infant Son Passed

Condolences are in order as it has been reported via his own Instagram page that Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr announce that his 6 month old son Marlo has suddenly passed away.

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo.

The 29 year old, 8 year veteran in the NFL, Marvin Jones Jr., is known on IG for posting his family, wife Jazmyn and their 5 children Marvin Jones III, 10; Mareon, 8; and Murrell, 4; and daughter Mya Love, 3. Jones a champion for children and family partnered up with Pampers to install $5000 changing tables across the U.S. in public restrooms.

Marvin Jones posted a family Christmas video wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, young Marlo passed away on Friday.

No cause of death is being given at this time.

We will be keeping Marvin Jones Jr. and his entire family uplifted in our prayers

