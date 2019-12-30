CLOSE
Happy Birthday: LeBron James Makes @coreyswish2019 Come True

Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Crucial States Ahead Of Tuesday's Presidential Election

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Today is Just That Kid from Akron’s birthday and for LeBron James it seems the gift for him is the act of giving.  So when 17 year old Corey Groves dream of meeting King James seemed impossible, the universe went to work and arranged for Corey’s dream to come to fruition, and LeBron James shared his gift via his own IG story.

Corey Grove was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma cancer and given one year to live.  His one wish was to meet his favorite basketball team, The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, so Corey reached out to The Make A Wish Foundation.  Make A Wish couldn’t promise to make the meeting happen however they did arrange travel and tickets for Corey to attend a Lakers game.  Not given up hope of meeting LBJ Corey created an IG page (@coreyswish2019) that caught the attention of some other Lakers that made Corey’s dream come true.

Happy Birthday LeBron James and may you be blessed with many more.

Check out @coreyswish2019 with LeBron James post that meant everything to Corey Groves that had just one wish that has now been for filled below.

