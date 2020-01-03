Prayers: Mother of Gerald and Sean Levert, Martha Levert Has Passed

Behind every big Teddy Bear is a Loving Momma Bear, as it is with great sadness that prayers are in order as it is being reported that the mother of the late legendary Gerald Levert and his brother Sean, Martha Levert, has passed away. The news of Martha Levert, affectionately known as Momma Levert, passing came via family members social media accounts on January 2, 2020.

Ms. Martha Levert had 3 children by her ex-husband, legendary singer/member of The O’Jays, Eddie Levert, sons R&B singers Gerald and Sean Levert and daughter Kandice Brooks.

Gerald Levert passed away in 2006 at the age of 40 and his brother Sean passed away 2 years later at the age of 39

No cause of death is being given at this time.

We will be keeping the family members and friends of Martha Levert uplifted in our prayers.

See the daughter of Gerald Levert, Carlysia Levert’s post below

